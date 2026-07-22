Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.85 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $6.92 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to $20.76 million from $17.93 million last year.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.85 Mln. vs. $6.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $20.76 Mln vs. $17.93 Mln last year.

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