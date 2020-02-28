FHLC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the FHLC ETF (Symbol: FHLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.99, changing hands as low as $44.23 per share. FHLC shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHLC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.0101 per share, with $51.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.