F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Declares $0.21 Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 29, 2024.

At the current share price of $44.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 5.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=52).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 20.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.28%, an increase of 17.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 15,751K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.71% Upside

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life is 48.45. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.71% from its latest reported closing price of 44.57.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life is 5,261MM, an increase of 47.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,217K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 45.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 443K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 379K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 50.45% over the last quarter.

FGL Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

