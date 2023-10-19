FFIV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.20, changing hands as low as $147.78 per share. F5 Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFIV's low point in its 52 week range is $127.05 per share, with $167.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.51. The FFIV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

