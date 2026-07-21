FEIM Stock Up 13% Despite Incurring Q4 Loss Due to Restructuring Costs

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM have gained 13.2% since the company reported results for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.5% gain over the same period. However, over the past month, the stock has declined 4.3% compared with the 0.4% decrease for the broader market, indicating that investors have remained cautious despite the company’s longer-term outlook.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, FEI incurred a net loss of 50 cents per share against a net income of 33 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined 23% year over year to $15.4 million from $20 million.

The company incurred a net loss of $4.9 million against a net income of $3.2 million in the year-ago period.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Frequency Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Frequency Electronics, Inc. Quote

Backlog Expansion Strengthens Growth Visibility

A key highlight of the quarter was the company's funded backlog, which reached a record $111 million at April 30, 2026, increasing 34% sequentially and 59% from a year earlier. Management also noted that fiscal 2026 represented the largest bookings year in the company's history and cited a book-to-bill ratio of nearly 3x during the fourth quarter. Executives believe this backlog provides strong visibility into revenue growth beginning in fiscal 2027, with management expecting multiple record quarterly revenue performances during the year.

Investments and Restructuring Weighed on Profitability

Management attributed the sharp decline in margins to deliberate investments and one-time charges rather than weakening demand. During fiscal 2026, FEI expanded engineering capacity, invested in manufacturing efficiency initiatives and incurred restructuring expenses related to winding down the lower-margin FEI-Elcom manufacturing business. The restructuring included a $3.8 million inventory write-down and severance costs, while a one-time employee paid-time-off policy change also affected reported margins. According to management, these actions temporarily depressed results but better position the company for higher-volume production and improved profitability.

Demand Trends and Management Commentary

Executives described demand across the company's end markets as robust, highlighting opportunities in proliferated satellite constellations, space defense, quantum sensing, alternative position, navigation and timing (ALT-PNT) applications, missile defense programs and lunar exploration. Management said that recent geopolitical developments and increasing demand for resilient timing solutions have expanded addressable markets, while recent contract wins in space-qualified atomic clocks and space defense software reinforce the company's position in higher-growth markets. It also indicated that investments made during fiscal 2026, including expansion of its Colorado operations, are already supporting new opportunities.

Fiscal 2026 Update

For the full fiscal year, revenues decreased 9.4% to $63.2 million, and FEI posted a net loss of $0.9 million, or 9 cents per share, versus net income of $23.7 million, or $2.46 per share, in fiscal 2025.

Multi-Year Financial Targets Reaffirmed

Rather than providing traditional annual guidance, FEI reaffirmed its previously announced three-year financial targets. Management reiterated its goal of generating at least $150 million in annual revenues by fiscal 2029, representing a 34% compound annual growth rate from fiscal 2026 levels. The company also established minimum fiscal 2029 targets of 50% gross margin and 30% operating margin, expecting improved production efficiency, greater operating leverage and pricing initiatives to support expansion. Management expects revenue growth to resume in fiscal 2027 while cash generation normalizes following elevated investments made during fiscal 2026.

Other Developments

During the quarter, FEI restructured its FEI-Elcom manufacturing operations in New Jersey, shifting resources away from lower-growth, lower-margin activities toward higher-return space and defense markets. Management acknowledged that the decision reduced near-term revenue but said it better aligns capital and engineering talent with larger long-term opportunities. The restructuring is expected to generate future tax benefits, while the company plans to gradually wind down the remaining FEI-Elcom activities over the coming fiscal year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.