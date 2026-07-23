FEIM Secures $18 Million in New Aerospace Contract Awards

Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM announced the receipt of multiple contract awards totaling approximately $18 million. The awards include an $11 million contract from a major aerospace prime contractor for on-board precision frequency-generation systems supporting a proliferated satellite program.

In addition, the company secured nearly $7 million in follow-on production contracts covering space oscillators and non-space U.S. Government programs. These agreements highlight continued demand for FEIM’s advanced timing technologies across critical mission applications.

New Satellite Contract Expands Market Opportunity

The $11 million award marks FEIM’s first contract with this particular aerospace customer and represents the company’s second significant proliferated satellite contract win in 2026. Management believes the award reflects increasing demand for technologies that support the expansion of space-based assets and secure, high-volume data exchange required for modern defense operations.

Follow-on Orders to Support Margin Expansion

The company expects the follow-on production contracts to provide additional benefits, as these programs typically generate higher-than-average gross margins by leveraging previously incurred engineering and development investments.

Benefits of Such Contract Wins to FEIM

The latest contract awards are expected to strengthen FEI’s growth trajectory by improving revenue visibility, supporting higher production volumes and supporting meaningful gross margin improvement over the next three years.

Besides, the $18 million contract awards are expected to primarily benefit FEIM’s FEI-NY segment, given the segment’s focus on precision timing and frequency-control solutions for satellite and defense applications. FEI-NY has been a key contributor to FEIM’s space business, providing precision time, frequency generation and synchronization products used in satellite payloads, ground-based communication systems and military platforms.

The segment has also been investing in technologies targeting space defense and proliferated satellite markets, making it well positioned to capitalize on rising demand for additional space assets and secure communication capabilities. FEI-NY accounted for 72.2 % of FEIM’s overall revenue in fiscal 2026.

Meanwhile, the FEI-Zyfer segment also plays an important role by expanding FEIM’s presence in secure positioning, navigation and timing markets. The segment develops GPS-enabled precision timing products used in military command-and-control systems, radar platforms, satellite ground stations and other secure communication applications.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.