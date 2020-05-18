FedEx, Microsoft Enter Multiyear Collaboration; To Roll Out FedEx Surround

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced a new multiyear collaboration to transform commerce using Microsoft's intelligent cloud. By combining the FedEx network and the Microsoft cloud, the businesses will have an unprecedented level of control and insight into the global movement of goods.

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, said: "Together with FedEx, we will apply the power of Azure, Dynamics 365 and their AI capabilities, building new commerce experiences that transform logistics for our mutual customers around the world."

The companies also announced FedEx Surround, the first solution resulting from the collaboration, which allows any business to enhance visibility into its supply chain by leveraging data to provide near-real-time analytics into shipment tracking. Customer access to FedEx Surround will be rolled out in the months ahead.

The companies expect to announce additional solutions as part of the collaboration in the coming months, which will leverage even more Microsoft technologies, including Dynamics 365.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.