FDX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/8/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/23, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.26, payable on 1/2/24. As a percentage of FDX's recent stock price of $266.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FDX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $162.61 per share, with $270.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $267.55.

In Wednesday trading, FedEx Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

