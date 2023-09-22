FDVV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the FDVV ETF (Symbol: FDVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.96, changing hands as low as $38.95 per share. FDVV shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDVV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.35 per share, with $41.749 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.04.
