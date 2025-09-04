BioTech
AGIO

FDA Extends PDUFA Date For Agios Pharmaceuticals' PYRUKYND By 3 Months

September 04, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO), Thursday announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for the supplemental New Drug Application of PYRUKYND by three months from September 7, 2025, to December 7, 2025.

PYRUKYND is an oral pyruvate kinase activator for the treatment of adult patients with non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia, a rare, inherited blood disease.

The announcement comes as the company submitted a proposed Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy to FDA, which is a major amendment to the original PYRUKYND sNDA, resulting in a three-month review extension.

CEO Brian Goff commented, "We look forward to continuing our collaborative engagement with the FDA, with the goal of bringing this disease-modifying oral medicine to adult patients with thalassemia in the U.S."

In the pre-market hours, AGIO is trading at $33.85, down 16.65 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AGIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.