News & Insights

Markets
QGEN

FDA Clears Qiagen's QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Syndromic Testing Panel

May 13, 2024 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus syndromic test for clinical use, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) said in a statement.

The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus is designed to support clinical decision-making in diagnosing upper respiratory infections and covers 21 viral and bacterial targets. It was previously authorized under a U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

The company noted that panel generates results in about one hour with less than one minute of hands-on time.

The company said that it is working on expanding its portfolio for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S., with a Gastrointestinal Panel currently under FDA review and a Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.