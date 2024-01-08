News & Insights

FDA Approves Medtronic's Percept RC Deep Brain Stimulation System

January 08, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Medtronic plc.'s (MDT) Percept RC Deep Brain Stimulation or DBS system, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the rechargeable neurostimulator is the latest innovation in the Medtronic Percept family, which includes the Percept PC neurostimulator, BrainSense technology, and SenSight directional leads.

The company noted that the Percept family is the only sensing-enabled DBS system on the market, allowing the physician to personalize treatment for patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia as well as epilepsy.

