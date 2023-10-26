FDA Approves Lilly's Omvoh For Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omvoh or mirikizumab-mrkz infusion (300 mg/15 mL)/injection (100 mg/mL), the first and only interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19) antagonist for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Omvoh will be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

Lilly received approval for Omvoh in Japan and the European Union this year and expects regulatory decisions in additional markets around the world in the coming months.

