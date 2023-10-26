FDA Approves Lilly's Omvoh For Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omvoh or mirikizumab-mrkz infusion (300 mg/15 mL)/injection (100 mg/mL), the first and only interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19) antagonist for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Omvoh will be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

Lilly received approval for Omvoh in Japan and the European Union this year and expects regulatory decisions in additional markets around the world in the coming months.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.