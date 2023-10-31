FDA Approves Amgen's Wezlana For Multiple Inflammatory Diseases

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Wezlana (ustekinumab-auub) as a biosimilar to and interchangeable with Stelara (ustekinumab) for multiple inflammatory diseases. The FDA granted the approval of Wezlana to Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

Wezlana is approved to treat the following indications: Adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; active psoriatic arthritis; moderately to severely active Crohn's disease; and moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; and active psoriatic arthritis.

