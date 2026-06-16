BioTech
ABBV

FDA Approves AbbVie's SKINVIVE For Neck Line Reduction

June 16, 2026 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM to reduce neck lines and improve neck appearance in adults over 21.

The company said SKINVIVE is the first and only hyaluronic acid injectable indicated to reduce the appearance of neck wrinkles while helping skin retain its natural moisture.

The minimally invasive treatment uses an ultrafine needle or cannula and requires little to no downtime.

In a pivotal study, 74.8% of treated participants showed clinically significant improvement in neck wrinkles at one month, with 66% maintaining the benefit at six months.

The company said most adverse events were mild, did not require treatment, and resolved within two weeks.

Allergan Aesthetics expects the treatment to be commercially available later this year.

This marks the second FDA-approved indication for SKINVIVE, which was previously approved in 2023 to improve skin smoothness in the cheeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.