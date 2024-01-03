FCN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.19, changing hands as low as $193.68 per share. FTI Consulting Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCN's low point in its 52 week range is $154.60 per share, with $232.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.