FB Financial (FBK) Declares $0.15 Dividend

FB Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $36.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.37% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is $42.97. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.37% from its latest reported closing price of $36.61.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is $588MM, an increase of 15.70%. The projected annual EPS is $3.58, an increase of 35.52%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FBK is 0.1390%, a decrease of 6.3186%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 34,348K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,820,900 shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,574,073 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473,375 shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 2.91% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,401,523 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407,223 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,217,938 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508,049 shares, representing a decrease of 23.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 13.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,077,849 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057,036 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 3.55% over the last quarter.

FB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

