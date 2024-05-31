FAT Brands' (FAT) Round Table Pizza Expands in San Antonio

FAT Brands Inc.’s FAT Pizza Royalty brand, Round Table Pizza, has expanded its footprint in Texas with a second location in San Antonio.



The new location was set up collaboratively with Brame Brands, which has significant expansion plans associated with FAT Brands. This opening was the debut location for Brame Brands and one of the 40 Round Table Pizza locations it expects to offer in Texas.



Situated at 22815 North U.S. Highway 28, this location offers a diversified menu including hand-crafted premium pizza offerings and freshly rolled Garlic Parmesan Twists. Furthermore, to celebrate the new opening, Round Table Pizza will be offering a year of free pizzas to the first 30 guests at their opening celebration on Jun 13, 2024.

Unit Expansion Plans Bode Well

FAT Brands’ focus on unit expansion through new openings and the acquisition of additional brands and restaurants, along with the development of existing brands, has contributed to its growth trend. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company’s services were available in approximately 2,300 locations, which included opened and under-construction units, among which about 92% were franchised. The locations are spread across more than 40 countries globally and 49 U.S. states.



During fiscal first quarter 2024, FAT Brands opened 16 new locations. The company also finalized a strategic development deal for 40 co-branded Round Table Pizza and Fatburger locations as it continues to witness heightened interest from its franchise partners. Also, it signed more than 150 development deals, which increased its development pipeline to more than 1,200 locations.



FAT Brands has already opened three new Twin Peak lodges in the first quarter and intends to further focus on the brand’s expansion. For 2024, the company expects to open 15 to 20 new Twin Peaks lodges, taking the total count to approximately 125 lodges by the year-end.



Shares of this American multi-brand restaurant have gained 0.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 3.8% decline. Going forward, the company aims to leverage its long-term strategy, which includes creating value through the organic expansion of its existing brands, acquiring additional brands that are a profitable fit for its portfolio and realizing value from the strategic divestments.

