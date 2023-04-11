FAT Brands (FAT) Declares $0.14 Dividend

FAT Brands said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.84%, the lowest has been 3.46%, and the highest has been 17.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.56 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAT Brands. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAT is 0.16%, a decrease of 33.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 1,044K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 270.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FAT Brands is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 270.10% from its latest reported closing price of $6.89.

The projected annual revenue for FAT Brands is $465MM, an increase of 14.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 15K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAT by 35.84% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAT by 42.09% over the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 11K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAT Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Bu alo's Cafe, Bu alo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide.

