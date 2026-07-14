Fastenal Co. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $382.8 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $330.3 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $2.386 billion from $2.080 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $382.8 Mln. vs. $330.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.386 Bln vs. $2.080 Bln last year.

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