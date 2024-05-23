Falcon Metals Ltd Announces Trading Halt

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX, effective 24 May 2024, in anticipation of an upcoming announcement regarding exploration results at its Farrelly Mineral Sands Prospect. The halt is to remain in effect until either the announcement is made public or trading resumes on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. The company has assured there are no known reasons that would prevent the halt from being granted.

