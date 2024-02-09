FAF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.34, changing hands as low as $57.81 per share. First American Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FAF's low point in its 52 week range is $49.55 per share, with $65.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.31.
