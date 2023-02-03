FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Declares $0.89 Dividend

FactSet Research Systems said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share ($3.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

At the current share price of $433.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.11% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FactSet Research Systems is $451.12. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $546.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.11% from its latest reported closing price of $433.30.

The projected annual revenue for FactSet Research Systems is $2,123MM, an increase of 10.34%. The projected annual EPS is $14.94, an increase of 33.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1408 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 4.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FDS is 0.2859%, an increase of 7.6419%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 41,147K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 2,683,674 shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674,282 shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,858,252 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917,356 shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 40.07% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,599,287 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641,243 shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,275,582 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219,281 shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 20.74% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,200,000 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Factset Research Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. the company gives investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. FactSet is proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.