FactSet Research Backs Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual guidance.

For the 12-month period to August 31 (fiscal 2026), the company still expects net income of $14.85 to $15.35 per share, with adjusted profit of $17.25 to $17.75 per share, on revenue of $2.450 billion to $2.470 billion.

For fiscal 2025, FactSet had reported net income of $15.55 per share, with adjusted earnings of $16.98 per share, on revenue of $2.321 billion.

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