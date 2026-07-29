Factors You Need to Know Ahead of Diamondback's Q2 Earnings Release

Diamondback Energy FANG is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of $6.08 per share on revenues of $4.8 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the Permian-focused oil and gas producer’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at FANG’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, this Midland, TX-based upstream player reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55, driven by strong production. Revenues of $4.2 billion also topped the consensus estimate by 10.6%.

FANG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 5.3%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 127.7% rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 31.1% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider for FANG’s Q2 Performance

Diamondback is a leading pure-play Permian Basin operator recognized for its low-cost production, capital discipline and shareholder-friendly approach. Its high-quality, high-margin asset base enables the company to generate robust free cash flow across commodity cycles. Diamondback held around 3,618 million barrels of oil equivalent in proved reserves, and its average daily output totaled 921 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

Diamondback could face softer second-quarter results despite a favorable oil backdrop. Deeply negative Waha natural gas prices likely pressured realized gas and NGL pricing, forcing the company to temporarily curtail roughly 2,000-3,000 barrels of daily production on economic grounds. While management raised activity by adding rigs and a fifth completion crew, higher operating activity may have lifted production-related costs before the associated volumes fully contributed. FANG also acknowledged continued macro uncertainty, making production decisions quarter by quarter. In addition, ongoing investments in Barnett development and debt reduction priorities could have limited the immediate benefit of elevated commodity prices on quarterly earnings. Our model suggests that the company’s total costs and expenses are expected to have increased to $4.3 billion from the year-ago level of $2.5 billion, weighing on its earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, on a bullish note, Diamondback’s strong well performance, reduced production downtime through automation and AI-driven optimization, and improved completion designs continued to enhance operational efficiency. Management increased activity with additional rigs and a fifth frac crew while maintaining capital discipline, positioning the company for higher oil production. Robust oil prices, effective crude marketing and extensive hedging against weak gas prices should have further supported cash flows and operating performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Does Our Model Say About FANG?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Diamondback this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

FANG presently has an Earnings ESP of -0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX currentlyhas an Earnings ESP of +6.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. Itis scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

REPX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 22.3%. Valued at around $740.3 billion, Riley Exploration’s shares have gained 18.1% in a year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

For 2026, MGY has a projected earnings growth rate of 50.3%. Valued at nearly $4.4 billion, Magnolia’s shares have lost 4.8% in a year.

Permian Resources Corporation PR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

For 2026, PR has a projected earnings growth rate of 35.7%. Valued at nearly $17 billion, Permian Resources’ shares have rallied 36.8% in a year.

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Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.