Facebook Trying To Bridge Gender Data Gaps

(RTTNews) - Facebook has announced a new initiative called Project17, aimed at helping to bridge the gender data gap.

The social media giant said that Project17 will help drive progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs adopted at the United Nations in 2015. The project's first area of focus is gender equality.

In a blog post, Facebook noted that the UN has stated one of the biggest barriers to achieving the SDGs is a lack of access to real-time and representative data. The company said it is working with gender equality organizations and experts to help provide this data and close the gender data gap.

Gender data is critical to guiding the development of inclusive policies, programs and services, and for tracking progress on achieving gender equality, Facebook noted.

However, Facebook added that most of the data currently available is gender blind and does not account for differences in men and women's lives.

For the past six months, Facebook has interacted with groups such as Data2x, Girl Effect and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data to better understand gender data needs and constraints.

The company also partnered with Ladysmith, an independent research firm, to produce a report identifying areas where tech companies can help strengthen the gender data ecosystem.

Facebook said it will provide gender-based breakdowns of some of its existing 'Data for Good' work. The company's Displacement Maps, part of its Disaster Maps product, already shares real-time data on population movement with humanitarian response agencies, helping to determine community-specific needs in times of crisis.

Facebook also said that in partnership with the World Bank Group and EqualMeasures2030, it plans to harness the wide reach of its apps to run a global survey focused on gender equality.

Further, Facebook plans to work with the Institute for Technology and Social Change, or TechChange, to develop educational tools to share information on how unconventional datasets could be used in gender and development projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.