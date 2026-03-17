Fabrinet Stock Falls 4% Over Announcement Of Partnership With IPronics

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fabrinet (FN) are moving down about 4 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of its partnership with iPronics, a provider of programmable silicon photonics for AI datacenter networking.

The company's stock is currently trading at $491.61, down 4.14 percent or $21.21, over the previous close of $512.82 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $148.55 and $632.99 in the past one year.

Under the partnership, iPronics will establish a SiPh packaging and assembly manufacturing line for next generation AI optical circuit switches at Fabrinet

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