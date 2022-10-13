Fabrinet (FN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.92, changing hands as low as $96.57 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $74.57 per share, with $126.2799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.86.

