F or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with Ford Motor Company (F) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Ford Motor Company is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Fox Factory Holding has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that F is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

F currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.92, while FOXF has a forward P/E of 18.11. We also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FOXF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66.

Another notable valuation metric for F is its P/B ratio of 1.30. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FOXF has a P/B of 3.39.

These metrics, and several others, help F earn a Value grade of A, while FOXF has been given a Value grade of C.

F has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than FOXF, so it seems like value investors will conclude that F is the superior option right now.

