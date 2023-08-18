EZU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (Symbol: EZU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.61, changing hands as low as $43.59 per share. iShares MSCI Eurozone shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EZU's low point in its 52 week range is $31.135 per share, with $47.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.77.

