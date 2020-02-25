EZM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EZM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.09, changing hands as low as $38.91 per share. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EZM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.75 per share, with $42.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.92.

