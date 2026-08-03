EZCORP Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended June 30) results on Aug. 5, after market close. The company’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis.

In the last reported quarter, EZCORP’s performance was driven by continued strength in its core pawn business, supported by higher customer demand and larger average loan balances. Results also benefited from strong jewelry scrap sales amid favorable gold prices and the first full quarter of contributions from SMG following its acquisition.

EZPW has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 39.83%.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

EZCORP, Inc. price-eps-surprise | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

EZPW’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q3

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EZPW’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days. The estimate indicates an 18.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $405 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 30.2%.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped EZPW’s Q3 Results

Persistent inflationary pressure is likely to have continued driving demand for EZCORP’s short-term, collateral-based lending services. Consumers facing limited access to traditional credit have increasingly turned to pawn loans to manage essential expenses and bridge cash-flow gaps. This trend is expected to have supported pawn loan originations and pawn loans outstanding (“PLO”) during the fiscal third quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for pawn service charges of $150.2 million suggests growth of 30.2%.

EZCORP’s merchandise sales are also expected to have been strong in the quarter under review. Consumer preference for affordable, high-quality pre-owned merchandise amid elevated retail prices is likely to have supported store traffic and inventory turnover. The company’s broad assortment of jewelry, electronics, luxury goods and other general merchandise should have aided retail revenues. Healthy demand from value-conscious shoppers and disciplined inventory management are likely to have continued supporting merchandise sales and gross profits in the fiscal third quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchandise sales is pegged at $219.6 million, which implies a year-over-year rise of 30%.

Elevated gold prices during a portion of the quarter are expected to have aided jewelry scrap sales and margins in the fiscal third quarter. EZCORP benefits when higher precious-metal prices increase the proceeds generated from scrapped jewelry.

The consensus estimate for jewelry scrapping sales is $35 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 29%.

The consolidation of SMG is likely to have provided a significant inorganic boost to EZCORP’s revenues and operating results. The company acquired a controlling interest in Founders One, the parent of SMG, in January 2026. The transaction added more than 100 stores and expanded EZCORP’s operations across several new markets.

However, costs associated with operating a significantly expanded store network are likely to have increased. Acquisition and integration costs, and continued investments in technology and store infrastructure might have exerted pressure on the operating margin in the quarter to be reported.

Earnings Whispers for EZCORP

Our quantitative model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EZPW this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: EZCORP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of EZPW’s Peers

Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. However, the bottom line reflected a 22% jump from the year-ago quarter.



ALLY’s results were primarily hampered by higher expenses and provisions. However, growth in net financing revenues and other revenues, an increase in loan balances, and an improvement in net interest margin (NIM) offered support to some extent.

Capital One Financial’s COF second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.81 per share significantly outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85. The bottom line was up from $5.48 in the prior-year quarter.

COF’s results benefited from a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, along with a substantial decline in provisions. Loan growth and improvement in NIM were other positives. However, higher expenses and a sequential decline in deposits were undermining factors.

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EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.