EYE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.31, changing hands as low as $20.05 per share. National Vision Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EYE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.71 per share, with $43.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.28.

