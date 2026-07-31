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Exxon Mobil Corp. Q2 Income Climbs

July 31, 2026 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.525 billion, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $7.082 billion, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $14.680 billion or $3.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.3% to $116.017 billion from $81.506 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.525 Bln. vs. $7.082 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.48 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $116.017 Bln vs. $81.506 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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