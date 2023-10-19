EXTR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Extreme Networks Inc (Symbol: EXTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.90, changing hands as low as $21.82 per share. Extreme Networks Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXTR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.09 per share, with $32.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.73.

