Extendicare (EXETF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Extendicare said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.32%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extendicare. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXETF is 0.02%, a decrease of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 2,030K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extendicare is 5.25. The forecasts range from a low of 5.20 to a high of $5.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1.92% from its latest reported closing price of 5.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Extendicare is 1,238MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 487K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 475K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 267K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXETF by 17.81% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXETF by 13.32% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 92K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXETF by 15.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.