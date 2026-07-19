Exponent CEO Catherine Corrigan Sells 1,737 Shares

Key Points

The CEO disposed of 1,737 shares on July 15 for a total transaction value of $109,045.

Catherine Corrigan maintains a significant equity stake with ~116,000 shares held directly after the transaction.

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Chief Executive Officer Catherine Corrigan sold 1,737 shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) at $62.78 per share on July 15, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $109,045 Shares sold (directly held) 1,737 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 115,771 Post-transaction value $7.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($62.78); post-transaction value based on July 15 market close ($62.06).

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of July 15 market close) $62.06 Market Capitalization $3.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $602.8 million Net Income (TTM) $108.9 million

Company Snapshot

Exponent operates a scientific and engineering consulting firm with approximately 1,013 employees. The firm seeks a competitive advantage via an integrated service delivery model and technical expertise.

Exponent provides comprehensive scientific and engineering consulting services across two principal segments: engineering and other scientific (encompassing biomechanics, biomedical sciences, structural analysis, civil engineering, construction advisory, data analytics, and electrical and computer science), and environmental and health.

The company operates a professional services business model that seeks to leverage technical expertise and scientific capabilities to deliver consulting services to corporate clients, law firms, and government agencies, generating revenue through billable hours and project-based engagements.

Exponent serves a diversified client base including Fortune 500 corporations, legal firms, government entities, and industrial manufacturers, with a particular focus on litigation support, product liability assessment, and engineering due diligence.

What this transaction means for investors

Upon closer examination of CEO Corrigan’s stock sale, it shouldn’t warrant concern among investors. It merely looks like a routine transaction.

She conducted her share sale via a 10b5-1 trading plan. Certain terms, like sales timing, get set ahead of time. That makes it easier for executives and companies to avoid allegations that insiders sold ahead of material information that the public didn’t know.

Additionally, Corrigan sold some shares following an option exercise. She exercised options for 2,379 shares at a strike price of $29.05. That’s less than half the current share price. Then, she sold some shares partly to cover the option exercise and associated taxes. The executive still retains a multimillion-dollar position.

While the transaction shouldn’t raise any eyebrows, Exponent’s stock performance should give investors some pause. The shares lost 11.7% over the last year through July 17, including dividends. That’s well below the S&P 500 index’s 19.9% total return.

Source: SEC Form 4 filing for EXPO | Filed: July 17, 2026

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.