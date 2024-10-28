Exploring Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Expectations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 4.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.16 -0.14 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.25 0.35 -0.20 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were trading at $27.44 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

With 1 analyst ratings, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $40.0, indicating a potential 45.77% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Buy 51.99% $66.30M -0.90%

Key Takeaway:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers across all metrics analyzed.

Get to Know Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Better

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, abiprubart, and mavrilimumab.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.99% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

