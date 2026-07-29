Exploring Analyst Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.59 billion, increasing 8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' reaching $799.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Market- Others' will likely reach $347.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' stands at $439.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have demonstrated returns of -10.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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