Expert Ratings For PAR Technology

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $62.5, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.27% from the previous average price target of $56.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of PAR Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $69.00 $61.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PAR Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PAR Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PAR Technology's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation, and communication services. It has two segments. The restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. The government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.

Key Indicators: PAR Technology's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PAR Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.4% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PAR Technology's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 69.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PAR Technology's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PAR Technology's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

