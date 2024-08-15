Expert Ratings For PACS Group

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for PACS Group (NYSE:PACS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PACS Group, presenting an average target of $39.33, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.0% from the previous average price target of $34.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PACS Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $36.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $34.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $32.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $35.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PACS Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PACS Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PACS Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PACS Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PACS Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About PACS Group

PACS Group Inc is a post-acute healthcare company primarily focused on delivering high-quality skilled nursing care through a portfolio of independently operated facilities Its is a nursing providers in the United States based on number of facilities, with over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily. It also provide senior care, assisted living, and independent living options in some of communities.

A Deep Dive into PACS Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: PACS Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACS Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACS Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PACS Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.