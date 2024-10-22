Expert Outlook: Shake Shack Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 7 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $114.07, along with a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.51% increase from the previous average price target of $110.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Shake Shack by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $110.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $102.00 $105.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Maintains Buy $127.00 $127.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $115.00 $115.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $114.00 $121.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $105.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $108.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $105.00 $93.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $125.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Shake Shack's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Shake Shack's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Shake Shack: A Closer Look

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Key Indicators: Shake Shack's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Shake Shack showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Shake Shack's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

