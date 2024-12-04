Experian acquires Audigent, terms not disclosed

Experian (EXPGY) has acquired Audigent, a data activation and identity platform in the advertising industry. The acquisition further expands Experian’s deeply integrated marketing data and identity capabilities in the advertising ecosystem. With the addition of Audigent’s combined first-party publisher data and vast inventory network, Experian adds sell-side distribution to its existing demand-side capabilities and builds on its holistic identity activation technology, allowing clients to understand, expand and reach their audiences with targeted advertising. Over the past three years, Experian and Audigent have partnered to deliver a range of industry leading innovations including the integration of Experian data into the Audigent SmartPMP and the creation of Experian Contextually-Indexed Audiences, which combines deterministic audience targeting with contextual targeting. As the market continues to shift and traditional device identifiers evolve, Experian is committed to delivering privacy-forward addressability, made more seamless through Audigent’s solutions. Innovative audiences combined with inventory, contextual signals and first-party data, empower marketers to deliver campaigns centered on consumer choices, preferences and behaviors. Experian’s data and identity solutions act as the gold standard for audience-based marketing informing planning, activation and measurement. With the addition of Audigent, these capabilities are further amplified and offer greater ease and precision in reaching target audiences across all marketing channels.

