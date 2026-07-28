EXPD to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upwards by 5.7% over the past 60 days to $1.68 per share. The consensus mark for earnings implies a 25.4% increase from second-quarter 2025 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.90 billion, indicating an increase of 9.5% from second-quarter 2025 actuals.

Expeditors has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for EXPD this earnings season.

Factors Influencing EXPD’s Q2 Performance

We expect EXPD’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly impacted by persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, which might have affected customer demand and shipment volumes.

The ocean freight and services segment is expected to have underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter of 2026, driven by excess shipping capacity and weak pricing and is anticipated to be pegged at $601.11 million, down 11% on a year-over-year basis.

On the contrary, the company’s segmental revenues are likely to have been boosted by growth in airfreight tonnage on exports, mainly from North and South Asia.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Airfreight Services is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating an increase of 16.4% from second-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Customs brokerage and other services revenues is currently pinned at $1.19 billion, indicating an 16.5% increase from second-quarter 2025 actuals.

What Our Model Says About EXPD

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Expeditors International of Washington this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EXPD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Highlights of EXPD’s Q1 Results

EXPD posted first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.71 per share, up 16.3% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. Revenues totaled $2.78 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter and ahead of the consensus mark of $2.58 billion.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Schneider National SNDR has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. SNDR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 22 cents over the past 60 days. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark twice and met the mark once in the remaining three quarters). The average miss is 17.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT has an Earnings ESP of +34.29% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ALGT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upwards by more than 100% over the past 60 days to 95 cents. ALGT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining quarter). The average beat being 21.94%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.