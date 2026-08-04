EXPD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Airfreight and Customs Strength

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.03 per share, up 51.5% year over year and 20.8% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. Revenues increased 32.1% to $3.50 billion, surpassing the consensus mark of $2.90 billion by 20.7%.

Results benefited from broad-based growth across most products, led by airfreight and customs-related services. Airfreight tonnage advanced 14% year over year, while ocean container volume was flat.

EXPD Gains From Strong Airfreight Demand

Airfreight services revenues surged 57.1% year over year to $1.49 billion. The increase reflected higher volumes and elevated buy and sell rates as demand for air capacity exceeded available space, particularly late in the quarter.

Tonnage increased 16% sequentially, supported by Asia-U.S. and Asia-Europe trade lanes. Management also cited sustained demand from artificial intelligence hyperscalers, including customers requiring upper-deck freighter capacity for servers.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Expeditors Sees Better Ocean Freight Trends

Ocean freight and ocean services revenues rose 5.2% to $710.9 million. Although quarterly container volume was unchanged from the prior-year period, volumes improved 7% from the first quarter of 2026.

Management noted that carriers carefully managed capacity amid market disruptions, supporting higher rates late in the quarter. Stronger demand and improved pricing also increased profitability per container, signaling some stabilization after an extended ocean-market downturn.

EXPD Benefits From Customs Complexity

Customs brokerage and other services revenues climbed 26.6% to $1.30 billion. Customs, Transcon, Distribution and Order Management each delivered double-digit revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter.

Demand from AI hyperscalers and other high-value technology customers supported the increase. Tariff-related complexity, new customer wins and higher declarations from existing customers also lifted customs activity. A temporary surge in filings tied to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act contributed to higher pricing.

Expeditors Expands Profitability Despite Costs

Operating income increased 41.1% year over year to $349.6 million. The operating margin improved to approximately 10% from 9.3% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting strong revenue growth and productivity gains.

Salaries and other operating expenses increased 13.1% to $735.9 million. The quarter included a $25 million pretax restructuring charge related to the Global Technology team, partly offset by a $16 million gain from the sale of an underutilized property.

EXPD Targets Lower Technology Overhead

The Global Technology restructuring is expected to reduce the company’s annual cost structure by approximately $50 million. Management said the savings equal nearly 10% of total corporate overhead expenses and should begin to benefit results after the restructuring actions are completed.

Expeditors plans to continue investing in artificial intelligence, technology talent and modernization initiatives. Operating efficiency reached 32.2% during the quarter despite the restructuring charge, while headcount remained essentially flat sequentially before the planned workforce reductions.

Expeditors Posts Broad Regional Growth

Operating income increased across most geographic regions. U.S. operating income rose 35.5% to $169.5 million, while South Asia operating income nearly doubled to $49.3 million.

Europe operating income climbed 34.9% to $33.8 million. The Middle East, Africa and India region generated operating income of $20.6 million, up sharply from $7.3 million a year earlier, despite geopolitical disruptions affecting freight capacity and routing.

EXPD Maintains Strong Shareholder Returns

Net cash from operating activities totaled $178.6 million, nearly matching the $179.2 million generated in the prior-year quarter. Accounts receivable increased significantly as business activity and revenues expanded.

The company repurchased 2.3 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $151.50, spending $354.9 million. Including dividends, Expeditors returned $461 million to its shareholders in the quarter and $748 million during the first half of 2026.

Expeditors, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ended June with $1.03 billion in cash and cash equivalents, down from $1.31 billion at year-end 2025. Total assets reached $5.13 billion, while total shareholders’ equity stood at $2.12 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, reported encouraging second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Quarterly adjusted EPS of $2.76 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 by 4.9% and increased 21.6% year over year, owing to higher sales and operating margin expansion.

Revenues climbed 17.5% to $3.18 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.08 billion by 3.2%.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.99, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the consensus mark of $17.68 billion. A 12.1% increase in total revenues per available seat mile or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues, supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.