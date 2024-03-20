Expanding the Scope of Direct Indexing

The traditional perspective on direct indexing as solely an equity investing strategy is shifting, as highlighted by Jonathan Rocafort from Parametric Portfolio Associates, who advocates for its exploration in fixed income portfolios.

Customized and tax-aware bond ladders present an intriguing opportunity, particularly for advisors with clients nearing retirement. While advisors are well-versed in tax-loss harvesting for equities, Rocafort notes a knowledge gap regarding tax-aware bond investing and the potential for tailored retirement income portfolios at scale.

Direct indexing in equities involves purchasing individual stocks from an index, enabling tax optimization and customization beyond traditional funds. Similarly, managers can offer customizable bond ladders in municipal, corporate, or Treasury bonds, aligning with investors' values and tax strategies. Despite uncertainty in the interest rate cycle, there's optimism about utilizing fixed income strategies like bond ladders amid potential rate hikes in tax strategies.

Finsum: While it is still not the cheapest strategy, direct indexing could prove useful for HNW clients utilizing bonds as they near retirement.

