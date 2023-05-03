Exor N.V. (EXXRF) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Exor N.V. said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.44 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $66.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exor N.V.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXXRF is 0.40%, a decrease of 45.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.34% to 97K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exor N.V. is 116.12. The forecasts range from a low of 106.54 to a high of $126.91. The average price target represents an increase of 74.61% from its latest reported closing price of 66.50.

The projected annual revenue for Exor N.V. is 1,543MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML International Equity Fund Class II holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXXRF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Foreign Fund Initial Class holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MMIAX - MassMutual Premier International Equity Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

