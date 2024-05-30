ExlService Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXLS

In trading on Thursday, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.62, changing hands as low as $29.55 per share. ExlService Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXLS's low point in its 52 week range is $25.17 per share, with $33.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.67.

