EXCLUSIVE: Will Emerging Cryptos Move Bitcoin Into Oblivion? Unicoin Founder Makes Startling Revelation

Alex Konanykhin, founder and CEO of Unicoin, shared startling insights on Tuesday about Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) potential journey towards potential oblivion, possibly being overshadowed by emerging, more efficient digital currencies.

Konanykhin, in an interview with Benzinga, delved into this transformative phase, highlighting Bitcoin's diminishing market share, the critical role of blockchain technology and the inevitable rise of new digital currencies.

He also spoke about the challenges of volatility in the crypto market, the necessity of sensible regulation and the evolving preferences of institutional investors.

The Evolution of Money and Cryptocurrencies

Konanykhin traced the history of money, from seashells to precious metals and eventually to digital currencies. "Cryptocurrencies are just a natural next step in the evolution of money," he stated, emphasizing the superiority of blockchain technology over traditional single ledger systems.

This evolution, according to Konanykhin, marked a significant shift in how financial transactions are conducted.

The Role of Blockchain in Business and Payments

When asked about the future of blockchain technology, Konanykhin highlighted its potential beyond technological advancements.

"The main shift in the crypto industry is going to be not technological but in developing financial infrastructure over blockchain technology," he explained.

This shift, he believed, will transform early business implementations of technology into more mature, stable business concepts.

Bitcoin's Diminishing Market Share

Konanykhin pointed out Bitcoin's loss of market share, stating, "It has already lost more than 50% of the crypto market to other currencies."

He compared Bitcoin's trajectory to early internet companies that vanished after the dot-com bubble burst.

"Bitcoin is going to fade away just like Myspace disappeared," he predicted, suggesting that new, more efficient cryptocurrencies will eventually replace it.

The Race For A Universally Accepted Cryptocurrency

Konanykhin emphasized the competitive nature of the cryptocurrency market, likening it to the dominance of the U.S. dollar in fiat currency.

"It's a race as to whose cryptocurrency is going to be universally accepted," he said, indicating that the winners in this race, whether governments or private organizations, will reap significant benefits.

Also Read: Could Bitcoin's Market Cap Reach $3 Trillion? Here's Why Researchers Predict 'Yes'

Institutional Investors And Bitcoin's Volatility

Addressing the concerns of institutional investors, Konanykhin pointed out Bitcoin's unattractiveness due to its volatility.

He quoted Berkshire Hathaway Chairperson and CEO Warren Buffett's reluctance to invest in Bitcoin, reflecting a broader sentiment among investors seeking stability and transparency.

"As better solutions are introduced, they are going to continue to erode Bitcoin's market share," Konanykhin asserted.

The Need For Sensible Regulation

The discussion also touched on the necessity of regulation in the cryptocurrency space. Konanykhin argued for a balance between freedom and regulation, suggesting that countries that strike this balance will benefit most from the transition to digital money.

He acknowledged the initial illegal uses of cryptocurrencies but advocated for sensible regulation to foster a reliable and stable crypto environment.

The Mainstream Adoption Of Cryptocurrencies

Despite the challenges, Konanykhin remains optimistic about the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

He cited the growing preference for crypto payments among various professionals and paralleled the rise of cryptocurrencies to the early days of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL).

"Crypto is growing now, transitioning from early adopters to becoming a normal mainstream method of payment," he concluded.

Read Next: Blockchain's Potential Beyond Finance: From Sustainable Energy To Humanitarian Aid

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.