Exchange Income (EIFZF) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Exchange Income said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.63%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Income. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIFZF is 0.06%, an increase of 77.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.90% to 823K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.39% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exchange Income is $45.03. The forecasts range from a low of $39.21 to a high of $50.76. The average price target represents an increase of 36.39% from its latest reported closing price of $33.02.

The projected annual revenue for Exchange Income is $2,057MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TOVIX - American Beacon Tocqueville International Value Fund Institutional Class holds 33K shares.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 30.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 20.53% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 29.84% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 57.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 60.57% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

